U.S. records about 16,000 deaths from flu this season: CDC

Xinhua) 10:15, February 18, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- There have been at least 24 million flu illnesses, 260,000 hospitalizations, and 16,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally with increases in some parts of the country.

Eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the latest week ending Feb. 10, bringing the season total to 82 pediatric deaths, according to CDC.

Nearly 11,000 patients were admitted to hospitals with flu in the latest week, CDC data showed.

CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as influenza viruses are spreading.

