At least 1 killed, multiple injured after vehicle crashes into hospital in U.S. Texas: media reports

Xinhua) 12:39, February 14, 2024

HOUSTON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- At least one was killed and multiple were injured after a vehicle crashed into an emergency room on Tuesday evening in Austin, the capital city of the U.S. state of Texas, said media reports.

The vehicle crashed into the emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center around 5:30 p.m. local time (2330 GMT), Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said on Facebook.

Austin's officials believe the incident that has injured 10 to 12 people appears to be an accident, in which a motorist drove into the emergency room, according to local media KVUE.

Local police said there is no threat to the public and an investigation is underway.

