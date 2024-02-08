U.S. author Marianne Williamson ends 2024 presidential campaign

February 08, 2024

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. author Marianne Williamson announced on Wednesday that she is ending her 2024 presidential campaign.

Williamson, a Democrat, made the announcement in a YouTube video, saying that "it is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency."

With Williamson's exit, U.S. Congressman Dean Phillips is the lone Democratic challenger to incumbent President Joe Biden, who won easily the New Hampshire and Nevada primaries, the first two nominating contests of their party.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has prevailed in the Republican Party's Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary and is set to win the Nevada caucus scheduled for Thursday.

The U.S. presidential primaries will last through June. The Republican National Convention, in which delegates will officially select the party's presidential nominee, will be held in July, while the Democratic National Convention will take place in August. The 2024 Election Day falls on Nov. 5.

