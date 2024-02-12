Home>>
U.S. defense chief hospitalized, transferring duties to deputy
(Xinhua) 13:48, February 12, 2024
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on Sunday "for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," said the Pentagon.
The secretary was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center around 2:20 p.m. (1920 GMT) Sunday, according to the statement from the Department of Defense.
Austin transferred his duties to his deputy, according to a Pentagon statement.
The Pentagon chief was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and hospitalized.
