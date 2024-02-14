U.S. CDC to drop 5-day COVID-19 isolation guideline: report

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to drop its five-day COVID-19 isolation recommendations under a new guidance planned by the agency, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The new guidance is expected to recommend that if someone tests positive for coronavirus, they should use symptoms to determine when to end isolation.

People with mild and improving symptoms would no longer need to stay home if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours, according to the report citing CDC officials.

The new recommendations would not apply to hospitals and other healthcare settings with more vulnerable populations, said the report.

