2 killed in U.S. Colorado campus shooting

Xinhua) 10:38, February 18, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Two were killed in a shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) on Friday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said on social platform X that they received a call just before 6 a.m. local time (1300 GMT) regarding shots fired in a dorm room on campus, and found two bodies on the scene.

The fatal incident was being investigated "as a homicide," with no information about the shooter or the dead disclosed.

"We won't be releasing any further information at this time regarding the investigation into the circumstances of what happened. We are working diligently and looking at every possibility. We will release more information when appropriate," said the police.

UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet called the shooting an isolated event.

The UCCS is a public research university in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It is one of the four campuses that make up the University of Colorado. As of fall 2023, the UCCS had 11,431 students, including 9,540 undergraduates and 1,891 graduate students.

