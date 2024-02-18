U.S. CDC warns of E. coli outbreak linked to raw milk cheese

Xinhua) 10:31, February 18, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday warned of E. coli outbreak linked to raw milk cheese.

Ten people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from four U.S. states. Four people have been hospitalized and one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a serious condition that can cause kidney failure, according to CDC.

Of the six people who remembered the details of the raw milk cheese they ate, all reported eating raw cheddar cheese of Raw Farm brand. The company has agreed to recall products.

E. coli is a large and diverse group of bacteria. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make people sick.

Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses, according to CDC.

