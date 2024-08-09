A look at China's 1st full-industry-chain offshore wind power industrial park
Workers of Dongfang Electric Wind Power Co., Ltd. produce offshore wind turbines of 18-megawatt at the Fujian Three Gorges Offshore Wind Power International Industrial Park in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 8, 2024. The industrial park, with a total investment of 4 billion yuan (about 557.7 million U.S. dollars), is the first full-industry-chain offshore wind power industrial park in China. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows the Xinghua Bay pilot wind farm where some offshore wind turbines independently produced in Fujian Three Gorges Offshore Wind Power International Industrial Park are installed in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The industrial park, with a total investment of 4 billion yuan (about 557.7 million U.S. dollars), is the first full-industry-chain offshore wind power industrial park in China. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a view of the Fujian Three Gorges Offshore Wind Power International Industrial Park in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The industrial park, with a total investment of 4 billion yuan (about 557.7 million U.S. dollars), is the first full-industry-chain offshore wind power industrial park in China. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
A robotic arm produces offshore wind turbines of 18-megawatt at the Fujian Three Gorges Offshore Wind Power International Industrial Park in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 8, 2024. The industrial park, with a total investment of 4 billion yuan (about 557.7 million U.S. dollars), is the first full-industry-chain offshore wind power industrial park in China. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a view of the Fujian Three Gorges Offshore Wind Power International Industrial Park in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The industrial park, with a total investment of 4 billion yuan (about 557.7 million U.S. dollars), is the first full-industry-chain offshore wind power industrial park in China. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
