China's coal-rich Shanxi generates record wind power output

March 22, 2024

TAIYUAN, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China's major coal-producing province of Shanxi logged record wind power output of 19.28 million kilowatts at 7:21 p.m. on March 18, 2024, according to the State Grid Shanxi Electric Power Company.

The output accounted for 59.1 percent of the province's power load at that time, said the company.

Shanxi's installed renewable energy capacity reached 53.09 GW at the end of 2023, up 22.6 percent year on year, according to the Shanxi provincial statistics bureau.

This figure represented 39.9 percent of the total installed power generation capacity in the province, up by 4.1 percentage points from a year earlier, the agency revealed.

As a pivotal energy base, the province in north China helps guarantee the country's energy supply via coal and electricity.

