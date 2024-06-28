Phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm connected to grid for power generation

Xinhua) 15:05, June 28, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows workers installing the blade of a 16-megawatt wind turbine of the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

The phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm, China's first offshore wind farm with the largest single-capacity with turbines, was connected to the grid for power generation on Thursday. The project is located about 30 kilometers from the coastline of Zhangpu County in Fujian, and built by China Three Gorges Corporation.

With a total installed capacity of 400 megawatt, the wind farm project will be able to generate 1.6 billion kWh of electricity annually, meeting the annual electricity consumption needs of 680,000 households and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 1.36 million tonnes.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows workers installing the blade of a 16-megawatt wind turbine of the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows workers installing the blade of a 16-megawatt wind turbine of the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows workers installing the blade of a 16-megawatt wind turbine of the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

