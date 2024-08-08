Chinese envoy reiterates call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Xinhua) 09:07, August 08, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"As we speak, conflict in the Gaza Strip has been going on for over 300 days, with more than 10,000 women killed and over a million Palestinian women and girls facing famine," said Dai Bing, charge d'affaires of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, at the Security Council briefing on sustaining WPS (women peace and security) commitments in the context of accelerated drawdown of peace operations.

Dai reiterated the call on all parties to respond to the "overwhelming consensus of the international community" and to jointly promote the "full and effective" implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, to put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe, and to contain the spillover of the conflict.

In his remarks, the ambassador emphasized that all efforts to prevent and resolve conflicts and to create a peaceful environment for civilians, including women, are key prerequisites for advancing the WPS agenda.

"No matter what transitions or adjustments peace operations go through, the promotion of political settlement of hotspot issues should always be the most fundamental mandate," he said.

With the changes in factors such as the situation on the ground and the will of the countries concerned, some UN missions need to withdraw, downsize, or make adjustments, he noted, adding that how to achieve smooth transitions while maintaining peace and stability in the countries and regions concerned is an important topic for council members.

China supports the United Nations and the Security Council in formulating clear and feasible transition plans and exit strategies for peace operations based on fully heeding and respecting the will of the countries concerned and aligning with the national development strategies and priority areas of the countries concerned, so as to ensure a smooth transition, he said.

Noting that women are important stakeholders in peace operations, Dai said Security Council Resolution 1325 explicitly supports women's equal and full participation in peace processes, and calls for enhanced protection of women and girls in conflict areas.

"We support the countries concerned in elevating the protection of women's rights and interests to the level of national will and, along with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, making sustained investments in women's empowerment and development, so as to continuously enhance women's representation and voice in political, economic, cultural, and social affairs," he said.

