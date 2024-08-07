Journey with Pan Panda from ancient China to modern Olympics: Golf

(People's Daily App) 16:45, August 07, 2024

Let's play a round of golf with the lovable Pan Panda! In this episode, Pan is fascinated by a game called “chuiwan,” which is similar to modern golf. “Chui” means to hit, and “wan” means ball. It became popular in the Song dynasty (960–1279) and was featured in paintings as late as the Ming dynasty (1368–1644). Today, there are more than 60 million golfers and over 30,000 golf courses worldwide. Get ready to explore the charms of chuiwan and golf with Pan Panda!

(Produced by Wang Ruofan, Cheng Weidan, Wang Xiangyu, Zhang Jian, Xu Zheqi, Xie Runjia, Lou Qingqing, Liang Peiyu, and Lin Rui)

