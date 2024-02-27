In pics: HSBC Women's World Championship pre-tournament press conference

Xinhua) 16:56, February 27, 2024

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand attends the HSBC Women's World Championship pre-tournament press conference held at the Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ko Jin Young of South Korea attends the HSBC Women's World Championship pre-tournament press conference held at the Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Yin Ruoning of China attends the HSBC Women's World Championship pre-tournament press conference held at the Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lee Minjee of Australia attends attends the HSBC Women's World Championship pre-tournament press conference held at the Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

