Tardy claims maiden LPGA title at Blue Bay in China

Xinhua) 09:46, March 11, 2024

Bailey Tardy of the United States holds up the trophy after winning the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HAIKOU, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Bailey Tardy of the United States captured her first LPGA title after carding a seven-under 65 at the final round of the Blue Bay LPGA in south China's Hainan Province on Sunday.

The 27-year-old finished with a 19-under 269, the tournament's best result since 2015.

"A lot of hard work and a lot of doubt was in my head that I could be at this level and win. This is special," said Tardy.

"Being able to come out on top and be an LPGA winner means the world," she added.

Sarah Schmelzel, who shared the lead with Tardy after Saturday's third round, finished runner-up, four strokes behind the champion after shooting a 69 in the final round, while the third place went to Japan's Ayaka Furue (274) with a 65.

The fourth place was shared by New Zealand's Lydia Ko, Australian icon Lee Min-jee and Canadian rookie pro Savannah Grewal (275).

In her third appearance at the tournament, home golfer Liu Ruixin shot a two-under 70 and finished with a 276 to rank seventh, while her compatriot Lin Xiyu had a 279 to place 10th.

Also on Sunday, China's teenage amateur golfer Ren Yijia made a hole in one.

The tournament made a return this year after 2018, featuring five of the world's top 10 players, including world No. 1 Lilia Vu of the United States, who withdrew before the second round due to injury.

