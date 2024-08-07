Feature: Perseverance is key to success, says Chinese Juncao technology innovator

Professor Lin Zhanxi (R, front), the inventor of Juncao Technology, talks with Alphonse Munyaneza (L, front), a Rwandan university student growing mushrooms, in Kigali, Rwanda, Aug. 3, 2024. (Photo by Huang Wanqing/Xinhua)

KIGALI, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Professor Lin Zhanxi from China's Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, who invented Juncao Technology, has returned to Rwanda to motivate the technology users, years after it was introduced in the east African country.

Speaking in a recent interview at Kabuye in the Gasabo District of Kigali, the Rwandan capital, his former workstation, Lin, 81, recalled how they had to overcome a variety of challenges including fear, lack of water, electricity, poor housing and malaria infection to establish Juncao Technology in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.

He said that during his first visit to Rwanda, government officials in the Ministry of Agriculture informed him about unemployment, food insecurity, hunger and poverty in the country, the major challenges the government faced.

From 2006 to the first half of 2011, he said Chinese technicians visited Rwanda to support the project and wondered how they would withstand a lack of water, let alone electricity.

"But we had a firm belief that we could help the locals here get out of poverty, so we persevered," he said, stressing that the success of Juncao in Rwanda was about firm belief and persistence.

Juncao, a hybrid grass and an important multifunctional agricultural resource, was developed in China and is used for mushroom farming.

"It is precisely because of our persistence that a new way has been forged for the low-income poor rural households in Rwanda, which is to increase job opportunities, eradicate poverty, and uplift millions of poor women in rural households," he said.

Lin believes that Juncao technology has taken root in Rwandan villages and households, where experts work closely with the people.

To date, over 4,000 Rwandan farmers are benefiting from Juncao technology. More than 30,000 people in the agricultural value chain are employed in the sector, according to information from the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board.

"We are here to help people... The participation and development of poor households will play a positive role in the survival and development of mankind," said Lin.

He advised Rwandans to take advantage of the rains the country receives to plant Giant Juncao and urged them to make full use of the grass to grow mushrooms, so the income can be greatly increased.

Alphonse Munyaneza, a Rwandan university student growing mushrooms, said that Lin's dedication and encouragement energize mushroom growers in the country. Munyaneza could not hide his excitement of meeting the person behind Juncao technology. "Today is a great day for me because I didn't expect this visit. I usually come to work on weekends, spend a few hours on the business, and then return to school," he said.

Munyaneza started mushroom growing after receiving training from early learners of Juncao Technology in his Gasabo District.

"After finishing my secondary studies, I approached an expert to teach me how to produce mushrooms. He agreed, and I undertook two months of training. With a small investment of around 100,000 Rwandan francs, I was able to make a profit in just three months," he said. "He has promised to teach me how to produce mushroom tubes. At home, we consume mushrooms regularly. There was a time when prices were high because of scarcity and that's when I decided to grow them myself, initially for consumption, but later I realized its business potential."

The proceeds from mushrooms help Munyaneza cover his transport costs to school as well as family needs.

"In this world, relying solely on a wage or salary is difficult. Having a side business is crucial. I hope to continue growing this business, and perhaps one day, I'll pursue further studies in China, inspired by my mentor's success," Munyaneza said.

Professor Lin Zhanxi, the inventor of Juncao Technology, checks a mushroom tube at a workshop in Kigali, Rwanda, Aug. 3, 2024. (Photo by Huang Wanqing/Xinhua)

