China receives high international recognition for contributions to Aid-for-Trade initiative

Aid for Trade is a way to help developing countries address trade-related obstacles that constrain their ability to engage in international trade. Its primary objective is to improve the trade capabilities of developing countries, particularly the least-developed ones, and facilitate their integration into the global trade system.

During the 9th Global Review of Aid for Trade recently held by the World Trade Organization (WTO), China's Ministry of Commerce held a session themed "Aid for Trade: China's Practice on Food Security."

A Chinese agricultural expert aiding Burundi talks to local farmers after a bumper harvest of hybrid rice. (Photo/Wu Peiyang)

At the session, Lin Zhanxi, inventor of Juncao technology, and Yang Huade, head of a team of senior Chinese agricultural experts assisting Burundi, shared how China's Juncao technology and hybrid rice technology have significantly boosted food security in the least-developed countries.

At the session, Seruwaia Kabukabu, a 46-year-old farmer who lives in Serea village of Fiji's Naitasiri province, shared the changes brought about by China's Juncao technology to local residents.

Kabukabu developed a passion for Juncao technology after being trained at the Juncao demonstration center in Nadi, Fiji, in 2019. Later, she led local women, disabled individuals and students to grow Juncao mushrooms.

"Juncao technology is a great gift that China has sent to Fijian people, which allows more Fijian farmers like us to increase income and improve our livelihood," said Kabukabu during the session.

Evrard Ndayikeje, director general of the National Agency for the Promotion and Regulation of Cooperative Societies in Burundi, said that with the strong support of China, Burundi has introduced Chinese rice technologies, built agricultural value chains and set up rural cooperatives to develop rice trade, aiming to realize Burundi's vision of turning into "emerging country in 2040 and developed country in 2060."

The Aid-for-Trade initiative was proposed at the sixth WTO Ministerial Conference held in December 2005, to help the international community recognize the importance of trade for development and mobilize resources to address trade-related constraints faced by developing and least-developed countries, said Song Wei, a professor with the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, during an interview with People's Daily.

Since its inception, China has actively responded to the initiative, fulfilled its international obligations, and helped other developing countries, particularly the least-developed ones, to improve their trade capabilities so as to facilitate their poverty reduction and independent development processes, added Song.

Mao Xiaojing, head of the Institute of West Asian and African Studies of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAITEC), Ministry of Commerce, noted that China has made multifaceted efforts to provide aid for trade to other developing countries, especially the least-developed ones, over the years.

Photo shows Fijian children harvesting mushrooms. The Chinese government has promoted Juncao technology for mushroom cultivation in Pacific island countries including Fiji, to advance local development and improve local people's livelihood. (Photo provided by the China-Pacific Island Countries Juncao Technology Demonstration Center)

She said that China has strengthened trade-related infrastructure construction in recipient countries for better transportation and trade facilitation, and granted zero-tariff treatment to 98 percent of taxable products from Togo, Eritrea and other least-developed countries to help them expand exports.

Besides, China has established relevant platforms such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) to offer these countries favorable treatment and policy support, such as providing free standard exhibition booths to the least-developed countries. Moreover, through technical support and personnel training, China has also helped recipient countries to improve their production capabilities, expand trade volume, improve trade structure and facilitate trade development.

Recently, a group of Rwandan students visited Jinhua University of Vocational Technology in east China's Zhejiang province, to learn livestreaming e-commerce. This visit was inspired by the successful story of James Kimonyo, Rwanda's ambassador to China, who had promoted Rwanda's coffee on a Chinese livestreaming platform two years ago. The ambassador's efforts resulted in the rapid sales of the coffee products, which garnered the admiration of people in African and other developing countries for the magic of Chinese e-commerce.

Nowadays, China's e-commerce companies are expanding into developing countries, facilitating the access of local products to broader markets.

"For example, some Chinese e-commerce companies have provided cross-border e-commerce training for many African countries to teach local people how to sell their products to China and other markets via e-commerce platforms. These training sessions have helped local residents boost their income and employment prospects, while also promoting local women's employment," said Song.

In recent years, China has been actively leveraging its e-commerce experience to assist other developing countries, especially the least-developed ones, in reducing poverty and promoting economic development, which has become a new highlight of the Aid-for-Trade initiative, added Song.

Gerd Muller, director-general of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), noted that aid programs launched by China have forcefully enhanced the localized production capabilities of least developed countries and supported their sustainable development.

Taufiqur Rahman, head of the Development Division of the WTO, said China's development has provided a source of strength and references for other developing countries, and China's Aid for Trade efforts have helped the least-developed countries in their own development.

