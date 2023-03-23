China-Pacific island countries Juncao technology demonstration center opens in Fiji

Xinhua) 10:49, March 23, 2023

Tang Wenhong (4th R), vice chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), together with other guests, attends the opening ceremony of China-Pacific island countries (PICs) Juncao technology demonstration center in Suva, Fiji, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

SUVA, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China-Pacific island countries (PICs) Juncao technology demonstration center opened on Wednesday in Fiji with the participation of officials from China and other Pacific island countries as well as representatives from Chinese enterprises and the local Chinese community.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held in Fijian capital city Suva, Tang Wenhong, vice chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), said that Juncao technology is a successful practice of China's experience in poverty alleviation in global sustainable development.

Up to now, the technology has taken root in more than 100 countries and become a brand of China's foreign aid. China-Pacific island countries Juncao technology demonstration center has been established in Fiji due to its successful practice in the island nation, he said.

In recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development between China and PICs has continued to develop and yielded fruitful results, becoming a model of South-South cooperation and mutually beneficial cooperation, he added.

Tang also noted that China is willing to take this inauguration ceremony as an opportunity to adhere to the priority of development, focus on key areas of cooperation, and provide assistance to Fiji and other PICs in achieving sustainable development within its capacity.

For his part, Vatimi Rayalu, Fiji's minister for agriculture and waterways, spoke highly of the center, believing that the Juncao technology has a bright and promising future.

The support provided by China to Fiji and other PICs to enable them to achieve sustained progress and development through the use of Juncao technology to reduce poverty will also have a huge positive impact on their food and nutrition security, he said.

Rayalu also thanked China for sharing Juncao technology with PICs, saying that this event will enhance collaboration within the region and foster cordial relationships that will benefit their Pacific people at large.

Meanwhile, Lin Zhansen, leader of the China-Pacific island countries' Juncao technology demonstration center, told Xinhua that Juncao technology will not only help develop a low-cost mushroom cultivation industry, but also produce cattle feed and minimize soil erosion in the island nations.

He believes that with the joint efforts by China and its Pacific development partners, the Juncao project will not only benefit Fiji, but also the Pacific region as a whole.

A staff member introduces Juncao technology at China-Pacific island countries (PICs) Juncao technology demonstration center in Suva, Fiji, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)