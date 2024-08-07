Chinese automaker Chery launches 2 EV models in Thailand

Xinhua) 09:45, August 07, 2024

BANGKOK, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Omoda and Jaecoo Thailand, a subsidiary of Chinese automaker Chery Automobile, officially launched two pure electric vehicle (EV) models in Thailand on Tuesday, in a move to strengthen its presence in the Southeast Asian country.

With two variants for each model, the event announced the Thai market launch of the compact SUV Omoda C5 EV and the global premiere of the right-hand drive version of the boxy off-road SUV Jaecoo 6 EV.

Vice President of Chery International Chen Chunqing said the product launch came four months after the company unveiled its plan to set up an assembly plant in the kingdom's eastern province of Rayong, with vehicle production planned to start in mid-2025, serving both the local and overseas markets.

Chen said development of the Thai market will provide Chery with a significant opportunity for growth, as the company plans to produce 50,000 battery EVs and hybrid EVs in the first phase and up to 80,000 units a year by 2028, and aims to enhance the upstream and downstream supply chains in the automotive industry.

The introduction of the two passenger car models will mark a great step towards the development of the next-generation automotive industry between Thailand and China, involving technological transfer, standard-setting and certification, and personnel training, said Secretary to the Minister of Industry Pailin Teansuwan.

Thailand has long been a regional automotive manufacturing and export hub. With the government's investment promotion efforts, the nation aims to convert 30 percent of its annual auto production into EVs by 2030.

According to the Thailand Board of Investment, Chery Automobile will be the eighth automaker from China to set up a production base in Thailand, joining other leading manufacturers including BYD, SAIC, Great Wall Motor, Changan, GAC Aion, NETA and Foton.

