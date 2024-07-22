Interview: Tariffs on Chinese EVs "not based on proven facts," says German expert

July 22, 2024

BERLIN, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) in Bochum, criticized the European Union imposing additional tariffs on the imports of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

The European Commission earlier this month introduced provisional additional tariffs of up to 37.6 percent on Chinese EV makers. The German expert said in a recent interview with Xinhua that the tariffs are "not based on proven facts," but on assertions to justify them.

There is also a lack of transparency, he said.

"Politicians in Europe are making the electric car look bad and imposing strange tariffs," the expert said, pointing out that the commission is artificially making EVs more expensive and stifling the market growth.

Dudenhoeffer noted that Germany's car industry is now in a difficult situation, and it has a structural problem and needs to become more stable on the Chinese market.

Major auto giants in Germany last week released their car sales for the second quarter, all showing declines. Volkswagen reported a 3.8-percent year-on-year drop in global vehicle deliveries, while BMW and Mercedes-Benz saw decreases of 1.3 percent and 4 percent, respectively, in car sales.

According to the European Commission, a final decision will be taken on definitive duties in the coming months. Dudenhoeffer emphasized the need for dialogues and an agreement to resolve the issue.

