Chinese electric cars secure thousands of orders at Indonesia's exhibition

July 30, 2024

JAKARTA, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Wuling Motors secured 2,302 vehicle orders during the GAIKINDO International Auto Show 2024, held in BSD City, Indonesia, from July 18 to 28.

"This is tangible proof of consumer confidence in the quality and innovation we have brought as we enter our seventh year in Indonesia," said Wuling Motors Senior Marketing Strategy Manager Ricky Christian on Monday.

The BinguoEV was the bestseller, accounting for 30 percent of the total orders, followed by the Air EV (26 percent) and the Cloud EV (23 percent). Wuling displayed a total of 15 car models and recorded 1,610 test drive participants during the event.

Currently, the automaker has over 150 dealerships across Indonesia.

The Indonesian Automotive Industry Association reported that 11,940 electric vehicles were sold in the first half of this year, a significant increase compared to the 5,849 units sold in the same period in 2023.

