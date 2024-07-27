Chinese automaker Neta launches SUV-style EV in Thailand

Xinhua, July 27, 2024

People look at a Neta X electric vehicle model in Bangkok, Thailand, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Neta on Thursday announced the launch of the Neta X, an SUV-style electric vehicle (EV) in Thailand, aiming to strengthen its product lineup in this Southeast country.

The Neta X is the second model launched this year in Thailand, following the introduction of the Neta V-II, a city car-style EV launched earlier in March.

With two variants to be offered, the Neta X Comfort model, priced at 739,000 baht (about 20,480 U.S. dollars), is equipped with a 51.8 kWh lithium-ion battery for a maximum range of 401 km, while the Neta X Smart model, which is available at 799,000 baht (about 22,140 U.S. dollars) and has a 62 kWh battery for a maximum range of 480 km.

The battery also has high safety performance which features an IP68 dustproof and waterproof, ensuring stable operation in harsh environments. Customers will be able to receive the cars starting in early August.

Neta Auto Thailand was established in 2022 with the intention of expanding its operations into the Thai market and enabling Thai motorists to own EV equipped with cutting-edge technology.

Shu Gangzhi, general manager of Neta Auto Thailand, expressed gratitude to Thai customers and key sectors for their continued trust and support and Neta has already delivered over 17,000 EVs in Thailand.

He added that the Thai market plays a pivotal role in driving Neta growth and the debut of Neta X will not only strengthen the automaker's business plan in Thailand, but also highlight the company's commitment to providing Thai motorists with affordable EVs that incorporate cutting-edge technologies.

Thailand has long been a major automobile production base in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Under the government's investment promotion, the country aims to produce EVs for 30 percent of all vehicles in the country by 2030.

Shu Gangzhi, general manager of Neta Auto Thailand, introduces the Neta X in Bangkok, Thailand, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

