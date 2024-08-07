Chinese, Egyptian FMs held phone talks on bilateral ties, Mideast situation

Xinhua) 09:23, August 07, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Egypt has achieved significant development and is at its best period in history.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East.

Wang said the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has pushed the regional situation into a more dangerous height, and China resolutely opposes and strongly condemns such assassination acts that violate the basic principles of the UN Charter, infringe on Iran's sovereignty and dignity, severely undermine efforts to promote peace, and make a ceasefire in Gaza increasingly unattainable.

He also pointed out that China will strengthen solidarity with Arab countries, and work with all parties to avoid further escalation and deterioration of the situation.

Abdelatty, for his part, said that Egypt highly appreciates China's important role in promoting peace in the Middle East, and is grateful for China's efforts in promoting internal reconciliation in Palestine.

The Egyptian side hopes to maintain close cooperation with China to prevent further escalation of the situation, he added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)