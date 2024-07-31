China's comprehensive deepening of reforms to bring opportunities to world: officials

CAIRO, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China's comprehensive deepening of reforms in the new era will bring opportunities to the world, officials from China and Egypt said on Tuesday while attending a dialogue themed "World Opportunities of China's Deepening Reform in the New Era" in Cairo.

As one of the cultural exchange events to mark the China-Egypt year of partnership, the dialogue was co-organized by China Media Group (CMG), the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, and the Chinese Embassy in Egypt.

Shen Haixiong, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and president of CMG, said at the event that the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee was successfully concluded in Beijing recently.

"It can be foreseen that China's further comprehensive deepening of reforms will surely inject valuable certainty into the world, create more development opportunities, and inject more Chinese power into promoting the common development and prosperity of mankind," Shen said.

He added that CMG is willing to strengthen further exchanges and cooperation with people from all walks of life in Egypt, deepen mutual learning of civilizations, and consolidate and expand the high-quality cooperation between the two countries in deepening reform and humanities.

Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said that China's comprehensive deepening reform policy will provide more possibilities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation among countries in the world.

Based on each other's long history and rich cultural resources, Egypt and China will tighten the ties of cooperation and cultural exchanges by jointly holding cultural relics exhibitions and other activities, Fathy added.

Hussein Zein, chairman of Egypt's national media authority, said that the pragmatic cooperation between Egypt and China has not only been limited to the fields of politics, economy and culture, but also has achieved remarkable results in media exchanges.

As an important bridge for cultural exchanges, the media has played a key role in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, Zein noted.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said by holding a series of cultural exchange activities under the framework of the partnership year, the mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the two peoples will be further deepened.

