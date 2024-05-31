Chinese premier meets Egyptian president

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2024. Sisi, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Beijing on Thursday.

Hailing China and Egypt as good friends and partners of solidarity and mutual assistance for joint development, Li said that China is willing to work with Egypt to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, continuously strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and push the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level.

Li pointed out that China firmly supports Egypt in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions and safeguarding its national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Guided by high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, China is ready to work with Egypt to deepen cooperation in traditional areas and foster new growth areas of cooperation, further facilitate bilateral trade and investment exchanges, and help Egypt strengthen the internal driving force for economic development to achieve win-win results, Li said.

He also called for expanding people-to-people exchanges regarding think tanks, young people, education, and tourism to consolidate public support for good friendship between the two countries.

China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Egypt in multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, work together to end the fighting in Gaza and ease the humanitarian crisis there as soon as possible, and make unremitting efforts for a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, Li said.

Sisi said that since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Egypt and China 10 years ago, the two countries have achieved fruitful cooperation in various fields.

Egypt firmly abides by the one-China principle, firmly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supports China in combating terrorism, he said.

Sisi expressed the willingness to work with China to further expand cooperation in agriculture, trade, new energy, communications, and high technology under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and better benefit the two peoples.

