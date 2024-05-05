Mideast in Pictures: China's home appliance giant opens industrial park in Egypt

Xinhua) 11:14, May 05, 2024

Laborers work on an air-conditioner production line at a factory of the Haier Egypt Ecological Park in the 10th of Ramadan City, Sharqia Province, Egypt, on May 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China's home appliance giant Haier inaugurated Thursday its first industrial park in Egypt in 10th of Ramadan, a city northeast of Cairo.

Once fully built, the Haier Egypt Ecological Park will cover an area of 200,000 square meters with an annual planned production capacity of more than 1.5 million units of home appliances.

