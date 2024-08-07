Serbia, China celebrate Miners Day in Bor city

Xinhua) 08:58, August 07, 2024

BOR, Serbia, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Serbian branches of China's Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd marked Miner's Day on Tuesday with a series of events in collaboration with the city administration of Bor city, featuring an award ceremony for employees, exhibitions, cultural programs, traditional crafts displays, and sports events.

The day began with the miner's reveille, a traditional wake-up call passing through major city streets and neighborhoods, commemorating the 1903 strike by miners at the Senj Mine who fought for better working conditions and shorter hours.

At the Jezero Hotel at Bor Lake, delegations of high officials, business partners, company friends, and local representatives observed the ceremony of the Sistek Engineer Award to 16 workers from Serbia Zijin Copper and Serbia Zijin Mining.

Tatjana Tasic, a control room operator at the Smelting Plant Flash Furnace Workshop, received the award and she emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and modernization.

"Our industry significantly impacts the environment, and we are acutely aware of our responsibilities. We have kept pace with global trends and standards through continuous innovation and modernization," said Tasic.

The company also organized the second annual "Zijin Art 2024" painting competition at Bor Lake, attracting 50 artists from across Serbia.

"Thanks to this initiative, Bor is not only recognized as a mining and industrial center but also as a place with a rich heritage in painting, sculpture, and culture," competition winner Aleksandar Markovic said.

The Tourist Organization of Bor also hosted a traditional craft fair, showcasing souvenirs, handicrafts, and old trades.

The sports program included handball and football matches, while the day's festivities culminated with a concert at the Jezero Hotel stadium.

