China's mining sector maintains safe operations

Xinhua) 10:50, July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China has managed to maintain a generally stable situation in safe mining operations since the beginning of the year, despite an increase in coal mining incidents, according to the National Mine Safety Administration.

The country has seen a 13 percent year-on-year drop in mining incidents since the beginning of the year, with the number of non-coal mining incidents continuing to decline, the administration said.

The country has stepped up oversight over mine safety, launching special inspection campaigns to examine and eliminate potential risks since the beginning of the year, according to the administration.

Currently, all 3,110 coal mine sites under regulation have completed self-inspection and rectification of hidden safety risks. About 15,000 non-coal mines have completed self-inspection and rectification work, data from the administration showed.

As China enters a critical stage of preventing floods, the administration said it will issue safety warnings promptly, urge local authorities to strengthen daily supervision, and carry out risk monitoring and early warning of floods.

