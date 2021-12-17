China to crack down on illegal coal mining
Rescuers work at a coal mine at Duxigou Village of Xixinzhuang Township in Xiaoyi City, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 16, 2021.(Xinhua/Cao Yang)
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Thursday launched a nationwide campaign to crack down on illegal mining.
The high demand for coal has shored up prices, prompting the resurgence of illegal coal mining, according to the Office of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council and the Ministry of Emergency Management.
Coal-producing provinces should comprehensively and thoroughly investigate illegal activities, including unauthorized mining and excessive production beyond the approved capacity, said the authorities.
Those involved in unauthorized mining should be investigated for criminal responsibility in accordance with law, the authorities said.
On Wednesday, more than 20 people were trapped after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi, north China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining.
Photos
Related Stories
- 5G, industrial internet give a leg up to traditional mining industry
- Chinese mining companies adopt new technologies to cut carbon emissions
- Illegal mining blamed for NW China fatal coal mine blast
- Fall in iron ore prices a golden opportunity for mining industry
- Largest coal firm in NE China struggles to cut losses
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.