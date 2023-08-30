Former mining community gets fresh new start

16:39, August 30, 2023 By Tan Chang, Zhang Ge ( Xinhua

CHANGSHA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Li Jianda's father recently shared his hopes of returning to his hometown, a mining area with a constantly improving environment and a state-of-the-art healthcare center in the works. Li felt inspired by his father's words, which point to the fresh start being given to the town where he grew up.

The mine mentioned by Li's father was built in 1958 in Suxian District of the city of Chenzhou, located in central China's Hunan Province. Both Li's grandfather and father belonged to the earlier cohort of miners who devoted the majority of their youth to the industry during the 20th century.

However, following the mine's closure in 2004, a mass exodus of workers ensued, leading to the gradual deterioration of the once-prosperous mining community. As the years passed, the mine's initial office building and dormitory zone fell into a state of disrepair.

The "fresh start" Li alluded to pertains to the recent revitalization and enhancement of the former mining area, with a focus on the living environment, infrastructure, medical and health care, as well as cultural and tourism development.

Now, a walk through the area reveals a clean and well-lit environment that exudes historical charm. The landscape features red-brick structures, smoothly paved asphalt roads, an assortment of vegetation and an abundance of streetlights.

"The mine has undergone tremendous change and has become incredibly beautiful," said Li Xiangting, an 87-year-old retired miner.

He added that the mine, which had a lackluster ambiance, has been rejuvenated through recent enhancements. The former mining area now serves not only as a comfortable residential space but also draws a significant influx of visitors, having become fairly well known.

Due to its distinctive industrial heritage, the area is now actively fostering tourism development.

Huang Zhiwen, secretary of the Suxian District Party Committee, said that the area is undergoing a revival, propelled by a series of transformational initiatives designed to breathe new life into the area.

"We are working with companies to restore old office structures and other assets within the mining area, while building a range of public amenities and tourist facilities," said the official.

According to Huang, a "time town" enclave is taking shape, based on the principle of "preserving the inherent charm through careful restoration and minimal alteration." It features a research center, a hot springs park, cultural and creative ventures, along with various scenic attractions.

A leisurely walk through the "time town" evokes a sensation of being transported back to the mining town of the early 20th century.

Recently, a large number of retirees and research groups have flocked to a nearby mining cultural center, which has been extensively renovated and improved. In the exhibition hall, all attendees listened with rapt attention to the narrative on the miners' courage and resilience.

"Although the mine has fulfilled its historical role, it persists as a spiritual guiding light, radiating the essence of its era," Huang said, highlighting that the mine's "revival" encompasses both a cultural tourism endeavor and an initiative to enhance livelihoods.

"Moving forward, we will further enhance people's well-being through the expansion of tourism," said Huang.

Encompassing approximately 20,000 square meters in total area, the healthcare center that attracted Li Jianda's father commenced construction in October 2022 and is anticipated to conclude its construction by December.

"A profound affection for his hometown has long held sway in my father's heart. When the center opens, I will bring my father back, enabling him to relish his senior years amidst familiar surroundings," Li said.

