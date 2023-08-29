High-power intelligent machine realizes efficient mining

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China Coal Technology and Engineering Group has developed a high-efficiency intelligent mining machine capable of significant mining height, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Tuesday.

The MG1250/3430-WD mining machine, specially designed for coal seams varying from seven to 10 meters in thickness, has cutting power of 1,250 kW, traction power of 250 kW, installed power of 3,430 kW and a maximum mining height of 10 meters.

This machine provides technical support for realizing safe, efficient and intelligent super-high mining, said the report.

Reliable and low-delay 5G technology and a fault diagnosis model based on temperature, vibration, oil quality and abrasive particles, facilitate online monitoring and remote operation and maintenance of the mining machine.

