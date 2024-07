We Are China

China's deep-sea heavy-duty mining vehicle reaches record depth in sea trials

Xinhua) 15:22, July 09, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's deep-sea heavy-duty mining vehicle has completed sea trials at depths exceeding 4,000 meters, the Shanghai municipal government said Tuesday.

