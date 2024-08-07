Central Chinese resort city sees record high inbound, outbound visitors

Xinhua) 08:18, August 07, 2024

Tourists from the Republic of Korea pose for photos at a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in central China's Hunan Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

CHANGSHA, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The airport of central China's resort city of Zhangjiajie has recorded more than 300,000 inbound and outbound passengers so far this year, up 33 percent compared to the total passenger flow last year, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Zhangjiajie, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Hunan Province, is among the top Chinese tourist destinations favored by foreign visitors including those from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Currently, the international passenger flights at the city's airport can reach 10 destinations in five countries and regions, including the ROK, Vietnam and Thailand, said the border-control authorities in Zhangjiajie.

International passenger flights linking the city with the ROK account for 65 percent of the total, making the country the largest source of Zhangjiajie's foreign visitors.

Of those entering and exiting China via Zhangjiajie's airport during the period, foreigners accounted for 94 percent, up 254 percent year on year, with most of the visitors coming from the ROK.

Recently, China's boom in tourism has created the buzzword "China Travel" on overseas social media. Many travelers shared their experiences in China, which has in turn inspired more people to visit the country.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)