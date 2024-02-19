68-year-old winter swimmer retrieves tourist's phone from natural spring

(People's Daily App) 16:29, February 19, 2024

After a tourist accidentally dropped his phone into a spring in Jinan, Shandong Province on February 16, 68-year-old Zhang Jianmin, who was swimming nearby, jumped in the frigid water and scooped it up.

(Video source: local media; Translated by Lyu Murong)

