68-year-old winter swimmer retrieves tourist's phone from natural spring
(People's Daily App) 16:29, February 19, 2024
After a tourist accidentally dropped his phone into a spring in Jinan, Shandong Province on February 16, 68-year-old Zhang Jianmin, who was swimming nearby, jumped in the frigid water and scooped it up.
(Video source: local media; Translated by Lyu Murong)
