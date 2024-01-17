China issues guideline to strengthen 'silver' economy

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:53, January 17, 2024

China has recently issued a guideline to strengthen the "silver" economy in an effort to address the challenges of an aging population.

The silver economy is the sum of a series of economic activities, such as providing products or services to the elderly and preparing for the senior stage, which involves a wide range, a long industrial chain, diversified business forms, bearing huge potential.

Here are some highlights of the guideline.

