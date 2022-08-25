Home>>
China launches human resources website for older people
(Xinhua) 09:46, August 25, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday launched a human resources website for older people, marking the first step of building a human resources information service platform for the country's older citizens.
The website, launched by the China National Committee on Ageing, offers content including human resources policies, human resources knowledge and employment information.
The website aims to build a platform to help older people with employment, and is of great significance to tackling the challenges of an aging population, said Wang Jianjun, head of the committee.
Based on the website, the committee will launch a new human resources database for seniors, and build a human resources service platform.
