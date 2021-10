Senior care center provides elders with "one-stop" services in Shanghai

Xinhua) October 15, 2021

A staff member instructs an elder lady to carry out stretching training at a senior care center in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Oct. 13, 2021. Named "Sports and Health Home for Elders", the senior care center is a multi-functional fitness place for the elderly. It provides elders with "one-stop" services such as physical fitness test, basic health test and scientific fitness guidance, etc. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

