China releases guidelines for high-quality development of elder care services

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, has unveiled guidelines for establishing and improving a comprehensive supervision system for elder care services to boost the sector's high-quality development.

The guidelines, issued by the General Office of the State Council, urged further reform on government services and accelerated moves to build a unified elder care market featuring efficiency and fair competition.

Highlighting an improved business climate, the guidelines noted that incentives should be put in place to guide elder care facilities to run in accordance with business ethics and the law, and to keep improving their services.

Government supervision should mainly focus on buildings, fire prevention, food safety and medical services in elder care facilities, as well as related workforces and funding usage, among other aspects, according to the guidelines.

Elder care facilities found to be defrauding or abusing seniors will face severe punishment, per the guidelines.