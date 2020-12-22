Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China releases guidelines for high-quality development of elder care services

(Xinhua)    10:02, December 22, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, has unveiled guidelines for establishing and improving a comprehensive supervision system for elder care services to boost the sector's high-quality development.

The guidelines, issued by the General Office of the State Council, urged further reform on government services and accelerated moves to build a unified elder care market featuring efficiency and fair competition.

Highlighting an improved business climate, the guidelines noted that incentives should be put in place to guide elder care facilities to run in accordance with business ethics and the law, and to keep improving their services.

Government supervision should mainly focus on buildings, fire prevention, food safety and medical services in elder care facilities, as well as related workforces and funding usage, among other aspects, according to the guidelines.

Elder care facilities found to be defrauding or abusing seniors will face severe punishment, per the guidelines.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York