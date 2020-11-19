75-year-old "Grandpa Fei" becomes Internet influencer

Peng Guofei (R) and his partner Peng Chaowen prepare for short video shooting at Furong Township in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2020. Peng Guofei, 75, is well-known as "Grandpa Fei" online. He was born and raised up in the remote Yangmu Village located deep in the Wuling mountains. With the help of local poverty relief officials, villagers get access to internet in recent year as the whole village embraces full 4G signal coverage. In the beginning of 2020, Peng took internet courses in the village to become an Internet influencer and was presented with a smart phone. Along with some post-90s, Peng built up a team in September to shoot short videos to sell agricultural products online. Their videos got lots of likes online because of the engaging content. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)