Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

75-year-old "Grandpa Fei" becomes Internet influencer

(Xinhua)    13:55, November 19, 2020

Peng Guofei (R) and his partner Peng Chaowen prepare for short video shooting at Furong Township in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2020. Peng Guofei, 75, is well-known as "Grandpa Fei" online. He was born and raised up in the remote Yangmu Village located deep in the Wuling mountains. With the help of local poverty relief officials, villagers get access to internet in recent year as the whole village embraces full 4G signal coverage. In the beginning of 2020, Peng took internet courses in the village to become an Internet influencer and was presented with a smart phone. Along with some post-90s, Peng built up a team in September to shoot short videos to sell agricultural products online. Their videos got lots of likes online because of the engaging content. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York