Community center provides care for older residents

Xinhua) 17:00, August 24, 2022

SHENYANG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Taking good care of older residents has long been a top priority for workers in the Mudan Community in the city of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

With a history of nearly 40 years, the community is home to more than 3,000 households and over 10,000 residents, of which about 40 percent are over 60 years old.

An elderly care center has been established in the community to meet the needs of older people. It offers various services, from health checkups to housecleaning.

"The government has provided the venue free of charge and offered construction subsidies for us to build the center. Third-party service providers have been brought in to provide elderly care services," said Wang Hui, Party secretary of the Mudan Community.

The service modes include at-home services, day care, and long-term care, meeting various needs of the senior residents, Wang added.

"At the center, medical checkups, massages and physiotherapy are available almost every day," said resident Li Shui.

In Mudan, 43 older people who live alone have been provided with smart bracelets, which monitor their heart rate, blood pressure and other physical conditions. In case of emergencies, the elderly can call medical services with one click, or ask for help from community workers, neighbors and relatives.

The community has opened a canteen where older people can enjoy affordable meals in a clean environment. The canteen also offers delivery services during bad weather or for those with limited mobility.

"We will always make the needs of the public the priority of our work and turn their dreams into reality," said Wang.

Chinese authorities have stressed expanding elderly care services, considering China's aging population and increasing life expectancy.

The population of Chinese people on the mainland aged 60 or above had reached 264.02 million, including 190.64 million people aged 65 or above, or 13.5 percent of the total population, according to data from the seventh national census released in 2021.

Earlier this year, China's State Council released a plan for the development of the country's elderly care services system during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

China will step up institutional innovation, and boost policy support and financial input to enable older people to share in China's development achievements, according to the plan.

With a solid material foundation, sufficient human resources and a long-standing culture of filial piety, China is confident in its ability to solve its aging population issue, the plan notes.

