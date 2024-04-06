Cambodia records significant rise in Chinese tourist arrivals to famed Angkor in Q1

April 06, 2024

PHNOM PENH, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia has reported a remarkable increase in the number of Chinese tourists to its famed Angkor Archaeological Park in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to a state-owned Angkor Enterprise's report on Friday.

Some 22,095 Chinese holidaymakers sightsaw the Angkor during the January-March period 2024, up 92 percent from 11,498 over the same period last year, the report said.

China was the sixth biggest source of international tourist arrivals to the Angkor after the United States, South Korea, France, Britain, and Germany, it added.

According to the report, a total of 347,534 foreigners from 182 countries and regions toured the ancient park in the Q1 of this year, up 47 percent from 236,341 over the same period last year.

Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak said Cambodia is eager to see more Chinese tourists, particularly to the Angkor, saying that their presence has importantly contributed to the kingdom's tourism development, economic growth and poverty reduction.

He believed that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (SAI), which officially launched its commercial operations in November 2023, would help attract more international tourists, especially from China, to the Angkor.

The official also hoped that the 2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year, which was launched in January, would be a magnet for Chinese tourists to the Southeast Asian country.

Located in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the kingdom.

The Angkor is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the 9th to the 13th centuries.

