Home>>
In Numbers: China sees 100 mln domestic tourist trips during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
(Ecns.cn) 08:36, June 26, 2023
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Aerial view of tourist destinations across China
- China sees 46.5 pct more domestic tourist trips in Q1
- County in Guangxi boosts high quality rural tourism
- Travelers eager to venture overseas after three years
- Chinese tourists not required to produce PCR tests for entry into Namibia
- Feature: High hopes on tourism boom as Thailand cheers Chinese tourists' return
- Tourists visit Roman archeological sites in Jordan
- China sees over 1.45 bln domestic tourist trips in H1
- Tourists visit Great Temple of Abu Simbel in Egypt
- Philae temple complex in Egypt enters tourist season
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.