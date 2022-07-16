Home>>
China sees over 1.45 bln domestic tourist trips in H1
(Xinhua) 12:49, July 16, 2022
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China saw more than 1.45 billion domestic tourist trips in the first half of 2022, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday.
Of these trips, 1.09 billion were made by urban tourists, while 364 million were made by rural residents, the ministry said in a report.
China's domestic tourism revenue reached 1.17 trillion yuan (about 173 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, official figures show.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists visit Great Temple of Abu Simbel in Egypt
- Philae temple complex in Egypt enters tourist season
- China's resort island of Hainan receives over 81 mln tourists in 2021
- Tourists visit Saladin Citadel in Cairo, Egypt
- First batch of stranded tourists to leave central China's Zhangjiajie
- Tourist-oriented roads drive boom in tourism sector and prosperity for rural residents in China
- Tourists have fun at scenic spot in Nanlong Town, NW China
- Feel the vibe of Beihai wetland in SW China
- Low-altitude flight tourism a new trend in Hainan
- Shanghai tourist sites see surge in visitor numbers on National Day
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.