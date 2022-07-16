China sees over 1.45 bln domestic tourist trips in H1

Xinhua) 12:49, July 16, 2022

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China saw more than 1.45 billion domestic tourist trips in the first half of 2022, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday.

Of these trips, 1.09 billion were made by urban tourists, while 364 million were made by rural residents, the ministry said in a report.

China's domestic tourism revenue reached 1.17 trillion yuan (about 173 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, official figures show.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)