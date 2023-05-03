Aerial view of tourist destinations across China

Xinhua) 15:35, May 03, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows the scenery of Xiaoruo Village in Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a farmer collecting crayfish at Yaoxia Village under Huangtugang Township of Zhangshu City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows tourists taking boats on Taiping Lake in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists watching a performance in a village of Miao ethnic group in Leishan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Xianyan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows boats sailing at a marine ranch in Ailun Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists taking a boat on Lugu Lake in Ninglang Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows tourists and villagers rowing dragon boats at Wangusi Village in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists visiting Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zou Xunyong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows tourists visiting Youzhou ancient town of Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists taking boats at the Puzhehei national wetland park in Qiubei County of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows tourists visiting Riyue Bay in Wanning, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo by Ye Longbin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists taking boats at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

This aerial panorama photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Chenghai Lake in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)