Aerial view of tourist destinations across China
This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows the scenery of Xiaoruo Village in Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a farmer collecting crayfish at Yaoxia Village under Huangtugang Township of Zhangshu City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows tourists taking boats on Taiping Lake in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists watching a performance in a village of Miao ethnic group in Leishan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Xianyan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows boats sailing at a marine ranch in Ailun Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists taking a boat on Lugu Lake in Ninglang Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows tourists and villagers rowing dragon boats at Wangusi Village in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists visiting Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zou Xunyong/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows tourists visiting Youzhou ancient town of Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists taking boats at the Puzhehei national wetland park in Qiubei County of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows tourists visiting Riyue Bay in Wanning, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo by Ye Longbin/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists taking boats at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
This aerial panorama photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Chenghai Lake in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees 46.5 pct more domestic tourist trips in Q1
- County in Guangxi boosts high quality rural tourism
- Travelers eager to venture overseas after three years
- Chinese tourists not required to produce PCR tests for entry into Namibia
- Feature: High hopes on tourism boom as Thailand cheers Chinese tourists' return
- Tourists visit Roman archeological sites in Jordan
- China sees over 1.45 bln domestic tourist trips in H1
- Tourists visit Great Temple of Abu Simbel in Egypt
- Philae temple complex in Egypt enters tourist season
- China's resort island of Hainan receives over 81 mln tourists in 2021
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.