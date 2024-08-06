We Are China

Desert tourism developed in parallel with ecological protection in Dalad Banner, N China

Xinhua) 08:34, August 06, 2024

Li Fang briefs tourists about sight-seeing routes at the Yinkentala Desert scenic spot in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 31, 2024.

Li Fang, 30, is the officer in charge of the Yinkentala Desert scenic spot, a popular tourist destination in Dalad Banner. Through her efforts, a capsule camp opened recently, and became a new attraction to tourists from home and abroad.

Flocking tourists have also brought more job opportunities to villagers living around the scenic spot, along with handsome dividends through their jointly developed tourism projects.

Ecological protection should also be highlighted in tourism development, Li said, adding that more chunks of lush greenery will be added in the desert to ensure the balance between economic activities and natural sustainability.(Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

