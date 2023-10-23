Grass grid barriers combat sand erosion in China's deserts

(People's Daily App) 15:15, October 23, 2023

Grass grid sand barriers have emerged as one of the most effective, cost-efficient, and environmentally friendly methods to combat wind and sand erosion in Northwest China's deserts. This innovative approach has gained widespread adoption nationwide, marking a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future.

