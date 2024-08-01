View of Badain Jaran Desert in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:48, August 01, 2024

This photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

China's Badain Jaran Desert -- Towers of Sand and Lakes, was included on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows a lake in the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

This photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows the scenery of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

An off-road vehicle runs in the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2024. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

This photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows the starry night sky over the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows a lake in the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

A drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows tourists taking photos of camels in the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows a lake in the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

An aerial panoramic photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows a lake in the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

An aerial panoramic photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows the scenery of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

This photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert at sunset in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows a lake in the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows camels in the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

This photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

