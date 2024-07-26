'A movable feast' in Xinjiang: A tour of the stunning Tangbula grassland

People's Daily Online) 16:11, July 26, 2024

Driving along the S315 provincial highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, travelers will pass through the Tangbula grassland of Nilka county, greeted by vast expanses of greenery and swift-flowing streams.

In the distance, towering snow-capped mountains, lush spruces, and rows of yurts dot the landscape. Up close, carpets of colorful flowers unfold as herds of cattle and sheep leisurely wander. The gently changing panorama defines the journey, earning the route its reputation as the "Tangbula 100-kilometer scenic route."

Follow People's Daily Online reporter Oliver Fritzsch as he rides on horseback on the grassland, getting a close-up view of nature's magnificent craftsmanship and finding respite for both body and soul.

