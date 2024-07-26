'A movable feast' in Xinjiang: A visit to vibrant Kazanqi

People's Daily Online) 15:20, July 26, 2024

At the entrance to the Kazanqi folk tourism area in Yining city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, pigeons flutter as people in traditional ethnic costumes dance to lively music, welcoming visitors to this picturesque destination.

Kazanqi, which means "pot maker" in Uygur, has become a must-visit spot in Yining, thanks to local government preservation and renovation efforts.

The area is known for its vibrant colors, with bright hues adorning doors, windows, clothes and food, reflecting the locals' zest for life.

Join People's Daily Online reporter Oliver Fritzsch as he explores Kazanqi's lanes and corners, samples local snacks and refreshing Kvass, a fermented drink, and visits craftsmen's workshops, enjoying a cozy atmosphere despite the summer heat.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)