President of Central American Parliament to visit China
(Xinhua) 14:08, July 19, 2024
BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The President of the Central American Parliament, Silvia García, will lead a delegation to visit China from July 21 to 27, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
