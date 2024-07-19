President of Central American Parliament to visit China

July 19, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The President of the Central American Parliament, Silvia García, will lead a delegation to visit China from July 21 to 27, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

