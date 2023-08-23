China ready to develop friendly cooperation with Central American Parliament: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:37, August 23, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes and commends a resolution of the Central American Parliament to revoke the "permanent observer status" of the so-called "Legislative Yuan" of the Taiwan region and accept the National People's Congress of China as a permanent observer, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"This again shows that the one-China principle represents the unstoppable trend of the times and has the overwhelming support of the people," said Wang Wenbin at a daily press briefing in response to a related question.

Wang added that China stands ready to develop friendly cooperation with the Central American Parliament on the basis of the one-China principle.

