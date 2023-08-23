Home>>
China ready to develop friendly cooperation with Central American Parliament: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 08:37, August 23, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes and commends a resolution of the Central American Parliament to revoke the "permanent observer status" of the so-called "Legislative Yuan" of the Taiwan region and accept the National People's Congress of China as a permanent observer, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"This again shows that the one-China principle represents the unstoppable trend of the times and has the overwhelming support of the people," said Wang Wenbin at a daily press briefing in response to a related question.
Wang added that China stands ready to develop friendly cooperation with the Central American Parliament on the basis of the one-China principle.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
- Mainland spokesperson appreciates Central American Parliament's Taiwan-related move
- Central American Parliament approves China as observer
- Bicentennial of Independence of Central America commemorated
- China urges European Parliament to abide by one-China principle
- Commentary: One-China principle brooks no violation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.